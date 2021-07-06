Man arrested after Gosport pub staff abused and police officer assaulted

Police officers were called to Gosport High Street yesterday after an incident at The Star pub sometime after 5pm.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.25pm on Monday, July 6, to a report that a man had become threatening and abusive towards staff and members of the public at The Star in Gosport High Street.

Picture: John Devlin

‘Officers attended and the man assaulted one of them. He was not seriously injured.

‘A 38-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of common assault, using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and common assault of an emergency worker.’

The man is being kept in police custody at this time, the spokeswoman added.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210265059.

