Fareham women arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs
POLICE have arrested two Fareham women on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.
Over the weekend Fareham and Gosport's high harm reduction team, supported by officers from Gosport’s neighbourhood policing team, they arrested two women in Westfield Avenue, Fareham.
A 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.
Following a subsequent search of her home address a 28-year-old woman was also arrested, on suspicion of supplying a class A drug and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.
Cash, mobile phones and suspected class A drugs were also seized.
Both women have been released under investigation.