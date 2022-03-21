Over the weekend Fareham and Gosport's high harm reduction team, supported by officers from Gosport’s neighbourhood policing team, they arrested two women in Westfield Avenue, Fareham.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Following a subsequent search of her home address a 28-year-old woman was also arrested, on suspicion of supplying a class A drug and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Cash, mobile phones and suspected class A drugs were also seized.

Both women have been released under investigation.

