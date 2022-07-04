Female dog walker being hunted by Hampshire police after racially abusing and attacking a man in Fleet

A FEMALE dog walker who racially abused a man while filming him with her phone before then attacking him is being hunted by police in Hampshire.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 4th July 2022, 9:37 pm

The violent yob launched her attack at 8.30pm on Saturday, May 14.

However, police have tonight issued an appeal to the public to see if anyone recognises her.

The incident took place in Church Crookham near Fleet.

It’s reported that a woman had been standing outside the Holy Trinity Church on Aldershot Road in Church Crookham when she was approached by another woman who started shouting abuse at her.

The woman who was shouting then assaulted a man in his forties while being racially abusive towards him, police said

A police spokeswoman added: ‘Officers have been carrying out enquiries since the incident and are keen to speak to the woman in this image. Do you know or recognise her?

‘Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 44220190941.’

