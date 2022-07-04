Air Engineering Technician (AET) Rohan Hicks, who had been based at HMS Sultan in Gosport, lost his life during the crash near Liskeard in Cornwall.

The tragedy took place at 10pm on Wednesday, June 29 and involved two motorbikes.

Tonight, the 21-year-old sailor was named as the victim of the collision.

Tributes have been paid to Air Engineering Technician (AET) Rohan Hicks, 21, who was killed during a motorcycle crash in Cornwall. Rohan had been based at HMS Sultan, attending a promotion course.

And now tributes have gone out in honour of the ‘dedicated and passionate’ young engineer.

In a statement released by Devon and Cornwall Police, Rohan’s family said: ‘Rohan‘s ambition from an early age was to join the Royal Navy which he did in 2019.

‘Rohan was so proud of being an air engineering technician in the Royal Navy and was currently completing his Leading Hand qualification course.

Family pride: Air Engineering Technician (AET) Rohan Hicks, 21, pictured with his family after completing his basic training at HMS Raleigh

‘Rohan was described by everyone who knew him as an ambitious, driven, kind-hearted, annoying, and charismatic gentleman, with a wicked sense of humour; he loved his family and friends so much and they all adored him.

‘Rohan lived life to the full and his energy was contagious. We have taken a great deal of comfort from the kind messages on social media from both his friends and people who knew him and the family would like to thank everyone for their kindness.

‘It would appear that Rohan touched many more lives in a positive way than even his family knew about.

‘We have been devastated by his death and our lives and the lives of anyone who knew him will be poorer for no longer having him in it.’

Rohan Hicks, 21, pictured outdoors and enjoying himself.

Rohan, originally from Looe in Cornwall, began his naval training in September 2019, spending much of his career based at RNAS Yeovilton with 815 Naval Air Squadron

He also served with 825 Squadron and was deployed on HMS Montrose in the Gulf with 815 Squadron.

However, the ‘exceptional’ young sailor had been selected for promotion and joined HMS Sultan on June 13, 2022 to begin his Leading Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) career course.

Tributes have since been paid by the Royal Navy to Rohan, who was described as being ‘full of potential’.

AET Rohan Hicks had been hailed as an exceptional young sailor and received praise from his commanders, who paid tribute to the promising engineer.

Captain Jo Deakin, HMS Sultan’s commanding officer, said: ‘Rohan had exceptionally high personal and professional standards and he had yet to realise his full potential within the Royal Navy.

‘He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues who highly valued his friendship. We will remember him as a dedicated and passionate sailor and are proud he was part of our Royal Navy family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rohan’s family and friends at this time.’

Lieutenant Commander Megan Ashton, air engineering officer for 815 Squadron added: ‘Rohan made a significant contribution to the output of 815 NAS whilst deployed with 207 Flight onboard HMS Montrose in 2021.

‘He was a very sociable person who was keen to get involved in all aspects of the flight and life onboard the ship, relishing the opportunities available to him whilst deployed including adventurous training and sports.

‘His friends and colleagues on 207 Flight will remember him as easy-going and charismatic; he loved football and Formula 1. Our sincerest condolences are with Rohan’s family and friends at this time.’