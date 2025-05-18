A female student was taken to hospital after a glamorous university summer ball event amid claims of “spiking”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Chichester

Police launched a probe after a woman was taken ill on Friday following the glitzy event at Chichester University.

A source said there were “reports of spiking and hospital 999 emergencies” that involved “several young women”. However, Sussex Police said they were only alerted to a “potential spiking” but officers do not currently believe that particular incident was a spiking. The force has told anyone with information to get in touch with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a woman who had been taken to hospital on Friday, May 16, at around 8.50pm, following attending a party in Grove Road, Chichester.

“Concerns that the woman may have been spiked were raised, however at this time, no evidence of spiking has been identified.”

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information to report, you can do so online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1495 of 17/05.”

Chichester University said they had not received any reports of spiking.