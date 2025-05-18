Female student taken to hospital after Chichester University summer ball
Police launched a probe after a woman was taken ill on Friday following the glitzy event at Chichester University.
A source said there were “reports of spiking and hospital 999 emergencies” that involved “several young women”. However, Sussex Police said they were only alerted to a “potential spiking” but officers do not currently believe that particular incident was a spiking. The force has told anyone with information to get in touch with them.
A force spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a woman who had been taken to hospital on Friday, May 16, at around 8.50pm, following attending a party in Grove Road, Chichester.
“Concerns that the woman may have been spiked were raised, however at this time, no evidence of spiking has been identified.”
The spokesperson added: “If you have any information to report, you can do so online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1495 of 17/05.”
Chichester University said they had not received any reports of spiking.