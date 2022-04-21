Officers carrying out patrols found the blaze in Bar End Road, Winchester shortly after 8.20pm yesterday.

The fire caused damage to the building and it is being investigated as an arson.

Police are investigating the incident as an arson

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed something or has any information that could help our investigation.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw someone enter or leave the building?’

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting reference 44220155074.