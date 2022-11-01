Police received reports of firecrackers being set alight near Baden Powell Lodge in Hedge End.

A group of young people were messing around with the fireworks yesterday evening.

One was launched at a parked vehicle on Pavilion Road 7.15pm and 7.45pm – angering its owner.

Teenagers were setting off fireworks in Pavilion Road, near Baden Powell Lodge, Hedge End. Picture: Google Street View.

The woman had their young child in the back seat of the car at the time, getting into an intense argument with a teenage girl.

She was assaulted after the verbal shouting match and suffered facial injuries.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘An altercation ensued, resulting in the woman reportedly being assaulted by a teenager girl within the group. She suffered minor facial injuries as a result.

‘The teenager is described as being white, aged 14 or 15, approximately 5ft 6ins tall with short auburn hair.

‘She was seen wearing black trousers, a black jacket and a white top, whilst carrying a bag with a gold chain. The group then fled the scene in a taxi.

‘We are conducting enquiries in the local area but are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the moments leading up to or during the incident.

‘Likewise, if anyone has any CCTV footage or dash-cam footage that may be able to assist us, please do come forward.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220443057.