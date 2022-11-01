People may be looking to attend any local celebration they can or organising a meet up with friends in their gardens.

November 5 is right around the corner, but before the big night, it is worth knowing a few rules to make sure you’re not breaking the law.

The bonfire at the HMS Sultan fireworks display this year. Photos by Alex Shute

Legal experts from BPP University Law School have compiled a list of laws which you may break on Bonfire Night without knowing it.

You cannot just put anything on a bonfire

A bonfire may be a good way to get rid of things you’re planning to throw away, but you cannot just burn anything to keep the fire going.

It is an offence to burn anything on a bonfire that could release toxic or harmful fumes into the atmosphere and in turn harm the environment or humans.

The law is in place under the Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to make sure no harm is done to people or the environment.

You can only buy fireworks from registered sellers and on limited days

People can only buy fireworks on specific days from places with a licence.

These dates are between Halloween and Bonfire Night, Christmas and New Year and three days Before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

If you want to use fireworks for private use at any other point in the year, you will only be able to buy them from shops that have a special licence to sell them. You have to be over 18 to purchase them.

Curfew to set off fireworks

There are laws on what time you can set fireworks off and using them outside of regulated times is considered illegal.

For the majority of the year, it is against the law to set off fireworks between the hours of 11pm and 7am.

On Bonfire Night, this is extended to 12am. On other big nights of the year such as New Year, Diwali and Chinese New Year the cut-off is 1am.

Causing unnecessary stress to pets

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, it counts as animal cruelty for causing unnecessary stress on pets.

This applies at all times and setting off excessive fireworks may break this law.

People should be wary animals in their area give your neighbours a pre-warning that you are planning to set off fireworks. Pet owners that plan to hold celebrations should do their best to block out the noise and comfort their pets.

Don’t let smoke drift onto highways

People could be smacked with a huge £5000 fine if they have a bonfire next to a highway and allow smoke to spread across the road. This is to maintain the safety of road users.

