Scott Neale, Forhad Miah, Lee Wood, James O’Connor and Ricky Lewis were all jailed yesterday following the murder of Frazer Brabant. Winchester Crown Court heard heard officers were called at 10.51pm on October 31, 2019, to an address in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke.

Mr Brabant was found lying in the front garden with severe head injuries. He was hospitalised – remaining in a coma until January 21, 2020, when he died at the age of 31.

Court heard a group of males barged into the property and sprayed a substance into the face of the home owner. Brabant was chased out of the flat and viciously attacked outside.

From L to R: Scott Neale, Forhad Miah and Lee Wood. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A post-mortem examination found that he had been struck multiple times to the head and face by a heavy, sharp-edged object. The weapon was described as a machete or a type of sword.

A police investigation found on July 31, 2019, Mr Brabant robbed Neale, 35, of Spindle Close, Oakridge, of cannabis. The five men sentenced had been tracking down Mr Brabant as part of a revenge plot, according to digital analysis by the police in the three months between the robbery and the murder.

The home address of Mr Brabant’s partner was attacked by men armed with weapons – smashing up her house and cars – on August 1. A day later, the same group targeted a property belonging to one of the Mr Brabant’s associates.

From L to R: James O'Connor and Ricky Lewis. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Windows across the property were broken. Further attempts were made to find the 31-year-old on October 25 and 28, 2019, before the fatal attack.

Scott Neale, 35, of Spindle Close, Oakridge, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter however the jury found him guilty of murder. He was also convicted of violent disorder, conspiracy to cause GBH with intent and has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 29 years.

Forhad Miah, 32, of Chestnuts Close, Oakley, who had been convicted of murder, violent disorder and conspiracy to cause GBH with intent has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years.

James O’Connor, 25, of Fairfield, Whitchurch, who had been convicted of murder has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years. Lee Wood, 32, of no fixed abode, who had been convicted of murder, violent disorder and conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 29 years.

Ricky Lewis, 40, of Candover Court, Basingstoke, who had been convicted of conspiracy to cause GBH with intent and not guilty of violent disorder has been sentenced to six years. In the sentence hearing, the judge commended the work of the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Detective Sergeant Dan Hunt from the Northern Investigation Team said: “These men spent months terrorising others and causing damage to properties to locate and harm Brabant in revenge for him robbing Neale of cannabis. When they did find him, they carried out a brutal attack, which resulted in his death.

“This case highlights the misery, harm and devastation drugs and weapons cause to communities. Where there are drugs there is almost always violence and I hope this case sends a strong message to anyone involved in drugs or weapons. The consequences destroy many lives forever.

“This case was built over many years and it demonstrates the relentless pursuit of those who chose to cause misery, irrespective of how complex or protracted a case may be. I would like to commend attending emergency services, those involved in the investigation for their professionalism and the CPS for their expertise and close liaison to build a strong case.

