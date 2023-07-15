Skylark Golf & Country Club in Whiteley announced it had appointed administrators from Kroll Advisory on Thursday (July 13). The venue – synonymous for being a cherished wedding venue – offers golf, spa and dining facilities.

The club said in a previous statement that customers will still be able to trade as normal while a new buyer is sought. General manager Derek McNeill said has published a second update to try and reassure worried, while clarifying the future of Skylark.

Skylark Golf & Country Club in Skylark Meadows, Whiteley. Picture: Sarah Standing (140723-6698)

In a statement on Facebook, he said: "First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has reached out to ensure our well being. Your support is greatly appreciated.

“Whilst administration is never something to be welcome, in this instance it affords the club an opportunity to exit the process with a new owner, investment in facilities, and a bright future all built upon the excellent foundations that are in place.

“Throughout the administration process, Skylark will continue to operate on a fully business as usual basis under the supervision of the administrators, with the support of Skylark’s lender.”

Mr McNeill said all future wedding and event bookings will still go ahead, with members being encouraged to still use the club. He added that there has been some initial buyer interest.

