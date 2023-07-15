News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Skylark Golf and Country Club in Whiteley GM speaks out as new owner search continues following administration

Concerned customers have been left with bated breath as a popular golf club continues its search for a new buyer after going into administration.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Skylark Golf & Country Club in Whiteley announced it had appointed administrators from Kroll Advisory on Thursday (July 13). The venue – synonymous for being a cherished wedding venue – offers golf, spa and dining facilities.

The club said in a previous statement that customers will still be able to trade as normal while a new buyer is sought. General manager Derek McNeill said has published a second update to try and reassure worried, while clarifying the future of Skylark.

NOW READ: Skylark Golf and Country Club goes into administration

Skylark Golf & Country Club in Skylark Meadows, Whiteley. Picture: Sarah Standing (140723-6698)Skylark Golf & Country Club in Skylark Meadows, Whiteley. Picture: Sarah Standing (140723-6698)
Skylark Golf & Country Club in Skylark Meadows, Whiteley. Picture: Sarah Standing (140723-6698)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement on Facebook, he said: "First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has reached out to ensure our well being. Your support is greatly appreciated.

“Whilst administration is never something to be welcome, in this instance it affords the club an opportunity to exit the process with a new owner, investment in facilities, and a bright future all built upon the excellent foundations that are in place.

SEE ALSO: Four hospitalised with one man suffering 'life-changing' injuries in horror crash

“Throughout the administration process, Skylark will continue to operate on a fully business as usual basis under the supervision of the administrators, with the support of Skylark’s lender.”

Mr McNeill said all future wedding and event bookings will still go ahead, with members being encouraged to still use the club. He added that there has been some initial buyer interest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m pleased to inform you that there has been interest from multiple groups and individuals regarding the sale of the club,” Mr McNeill added. "This indicates a genuine potential for finding a new buyer.”

Related topics:Facebook