Police were called in the early hours of this morning to reports that The Southern Co-op store on Southleigh Road had been broken into, shortly before 4am.

Attending officers found that the front door had been smashed and a large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes were taken.

The store was closed at the time and no-one was hurt, and the offenders had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-Op on Southleigh Road, Emsworth. Picture: Google Maps

Subsequent enquiries by officers led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman from Emsworth, a 29-year-old man from Hilsea, a 44-year-old homeless man, a 39-year-old man from Emsworth and a 35-year-old man from Havant all on suspicion of burglary.

All five are in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Those with information which may assist enquiries are asked to contact 101 quoting 44210194572, or alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron