Five people arrested over theft of car with stolen number plates face no action

Two people were arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a vehicle reported stolen on January 6 from outside of an address in Sandringham Road in Portsmouth. Suspected stolen number plates were located inside the vehicle.

READ NOW: Teenager stabbed

It led to a spate of arrests including a 27-year-old man from Winchester on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft from a motor vehicle. A 23-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft from a motor vehicle.

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other people previously arrested included a 23-year-old man from Waterlooville, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth. All were released on conditional police bail while police investigated.

Police said all five people have been released from custody will face no further action.