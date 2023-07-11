This comes following an assault just after 7pm on Sunday on Linacre Road, Southampton, in which a 14-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his back.

A police officer on the beat.

The emergency powers were in place between 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (July 10) and were lifted at 9.30am this morning (July 11).

During the period of the Section 60 being implemented, 25 stop searches were conducted.

Meanwhile, two Community Resolution Orders were issued for possession of a Class B drug – namely cannabis during stop searches.

Inspector Stacey Kirby said: ‘Section 60 is an emergency power and can be put in place quickly to prevent incidents of serious violence. It was implemented following an incident on Linacre Road earlier this week.

‘This power also enables us to apprehend those who are carrying weapons in the area or are involved in planned serious violence.

‘I would like to stress that we are not able to undertake this type of activity without information from communities. We act on the information you provide to us and we have responded accordingly.

‘We promote our Section 60 emergency powers because we want to take every opportunity to prevent serious violence. It is also important that our communities know that we are in their neighbourhoods, taking action in relation to violent crime. This may result in an increased police presence.’

