Floral tributes mark tragic Portsmouth tower block scene where "little angel" died - as police and council give update
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the horrific incident that saw the girl fall to her death around 6.50pm at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, on Thursday August 24.
Emergency crews swarmed to the location with the whole area cordoned off as paramedics attempted to save the girl’s life before she died.
The woman was taken into custody and questioned over the tragedy on Thursday evening before being released on initial police bail until November 24.
Officers have been in the area while Portsmouth City Council is offering support to residents affected by the terrible event.
A sea of floral tributes with heartfelt messages now adorn the large block still reeling from the devastating incident. One read: “RIP little angel. We are saddened to hear of the passing of your child. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.”
The council, responding to questions over netting on the balconies, said in a statement: “Some properties have had netting put up where there has been an issue with birds going on balconies. The netting is purely designed to keep out birds, it is not a safety feature.
"It's not appropriate for us to comment on an ongoing police investigation but our thoughts are with those affected and we've been visiting residents to offer any support they might need, we'll continue this in the coming weeks and will be writing to residents with information on support available and encouraging them to remind children of important safety messages."
Meanwhile, police have said there have been no further arrests with “enquiries ongoing” into the incident. Two days after the death, the force appealed to anyone who may have seen what happened.
A police spokesman, confirming the tragedy to The News last Friday, said: “We were called to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died.”