Fly-tipped waste in Southwick was a 'risk to cars'

PILES of rubbish dumped across a lane last night were a ‘risk’ to cars.

Fly-tippers left tarpaulin, wood and plastic bags on Pigeon House Lane in Southwick.

Rubbish flytipped on Pigeon House Lane in Southwick

Cyclist Gary Thorpe was out for a morning ride when he came across the waste.

SEE ALSO: Beauty spot 'ruined' in Southwick after fly-tippers leave 'mountains' of rubbish

The 74-year-old retiree from Denmead said: ‘The rubbish was all over the road and was a real hazard. I notified police because it was a risk to anyone on the roads.

‘A 4x4 driver came past and we cleared some of it to the side of the road and he managed to get past but there is still a danger of popping a tyre and going in to the ditch.’

The road has been targeted a number of times including earlier this month and September last year.

Gary added: ‘My wife and I see a lot of fly-tipping when we go on walks and I have reported it before.

‘A few months ago I reported some fly-tipping on the same road near a gate but this was all over the road and was a danger.

‘I can’t even begin to say what I think about the people that do this.’

SEE ALSO: Vandals go on wrecking spree in Portsmouth damaging car windscreens and wing mirrors

Winchester City Council has been notified about the incident.