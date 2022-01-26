Alfie Morel, 24, formerly of Tidcombe Green, Leigh Park, denies targeting three boys during a campaign that led to accusations of rape, sexual assaults and him sending explicit pictures and videos of himself.

But during an explosive cross-examination by prosecutor Catherine Donnelly at Portsmouth Crown Court, Morel was accused of being ‘manipulative’ in his alleged seduction of the boys.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Quizzing Morel on the most serious charge of rape, Ms Donnelly blasted: ‘You pulled his leg up and raped him didn’t you?’

‘No,’ Morel fired back.

The prosecutor then accused Morel of saying to the boy afterwards it was ‘quite fun’ before swearing him to silence – which the defendant denied.

‘You tried to put the blame on him?’ Ms Donnelly continued. ‘I can’t put the blame on someone for something that did not happen,’ Morel responded.

‘You were in love with him?’ the prosecutor said.

‘No,’ Morel replied.

Ms Donnelly added: ‘You are not immature. You are predatory.’

Morel replied: ‘No.’

Earlier during the cross-examination, Morel was accused of causing a divide between the boys in order to achieve his desires.

‘You tried to make (the boy) jealous because you are manipulative and divisive,’ Ms Donnelly said.

‘No I’m not,’ Morel hit back.

Fending off questions he sent one boy a picture of his crotch, Morel insisted he had not meant the social media picture to be seen as ‘inappropriate’.

But Morel was forced to admit the picture was of the crotch, saying: ‘It was not my intention to be inappropriate.’

Morel, who has been remanded in custody, faces nine charges including rape, attempted rape, two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity of a child.

He denies all the charges.

(Proceeding)

