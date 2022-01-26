Winchester City Council prosecuted Joseph Stanley following reports of harassment and failure keep the land in a suitable condition.

Mr Stanley, owner of Denmead Caravan Park, was fined £8,000, with the victim of the harassment awarded £2,500 in compensation.

Further fines of £4,000 were also handed out to the defendant’s company, JS Property Maintenance Contractors Ltd.

The residents of the mobile home park, on Dando Road, Denmead, will receive a total of £7,000 in compensation.

This was for failing to respond to the terms of a compliance notice regarding site conditions, on Dando Road, Denmead.

Mr Stanley pleaded guilty in September 2021 before a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Councillor Neil Cutler, deputy leader of Winchester City Council, said: ‘It is unacceptable that these Winchester City Council residents have been victims of long-standing harassment from the defendant.

‘The council will do everything in its power to ensure that those who intimidate and create fear for people in the district are prosecuted.

‘We hope this sends out a clear message.

‘We will always look to take action on behalf of those treated in this manner.’

Residents of the mobile home park will be compensated with £4,500 for the poor site conditions.

Costs totalling £14,000 were awarded to Winchester City Council following the prosecution.

Mr Stanley was fined and prosecuted under the Caravan Sites Act 1968.

People experiencing similar problems are advised to contact the city council’s customer support phone line on 01962 840 222.

Further information can be found on Winchester City Council’s website here.

