John Apter, an ex-Police Federation leader representing 130,000 rank-and-file officers nationally, faced two claims of sexual misconduct and a criminal investigation. He was suspended by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Police Federation in December 2021.

According to Sky News, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mr Apter will not be prosecuted. He will be facing a misconduct hearing over potential breaches of ‘professional standards of behaviour’.

A CPS spokeswoman told Sky News: ‘We have carefully reviewed evidence relating to two allegations of sexual assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The case failed to meet our legal test for a prosecution.’

The spokeswoman added the complainants have received an explanation in writing and information about a victims’ right to review. The allegations put against Mr Apter relate to four breaches of professional standards.

This included claims of sexual touching on two occasions. The police watchdog – Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – told Sky News it would liaise with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary while the force arranges an misconduct hearing.

An investigation by the IOPC was completed in June 2022. The watchdog said it found an indication of gross misconduct for potential breaches of professional standards. It stated standards of professional behaviour relate to authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, and conduct.

Mr Apter was formerly the head of Hampshire’s policing federation, after being elected in 2001. He was sworn in as the head of the federation for England and Wales in 2018.

The high-profile officer is also said to have a close relationship with Priti Patel, who described him as a ‘friend’ when she was home secretary. Mr Apter has spoken out against misogyny in the past, particularly against sexist nicknames and derogatory remarks.

As previously reported in The News, he said: ‘Misogyny is not just a problem for women – it’s a problem for us all. Far too often there is silence when this takes place and through this inaction we are failing each other and wider society.