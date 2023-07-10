Former mayor of WInchester David McLean charged with attempted murder after 92-year-old dies in Waltham Chase
A former mayor of Winchester – has been charged with attempted murder after the death of a 92-year-old.
David McLean, 71, of Morley Drive, Bishop’s Waltham has been charged with attempted murder after Margaret McLean died in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, on Friday, October 7 last year.
McLean is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, July 26.
Police previously said that the two were ‘known to each other’.