Man arrested after 92-year-old woman murdered in Hampshire village is bailed until April
A MAN arrested after a woman was murdered in her home will remain out on bail for another three months.
On Friday, October 7 last year, police found the body of 92-year-old Margaret Mclean at her home in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham. Police had been called just after midnight, they said.
A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police enquiries. He was initially bailed until November 4 by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, but had his bail extended to January 7.
Now, his bail has been extended again to April 7.
In a statement to The News when the murder investigation was launched, a spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Police were called to the report of a death of a woman in her 90s at an address in Chase Grove.
‘A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of enquiries.’