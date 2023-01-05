Man arrested after 92-year-old woman murdered in Hampshire village is bailed until April

On Friday, October 7 last year, police found the body of 92-year-old Margaret Mclean at her home in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham. Police had been called just after midnight, they said.

SEE ALSO: Chichester man fighting for his life in hospital after crashing car on A3 near Petersfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police enquiries. He was initially bailed until November 4 by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, but had his bail extended to January 7.

Police were called to the woman's home in October last year

Now, his bail has been extended again to April 7.

In a statement to The News when the murder investigation was launched, a spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Police were called to the report of a death of a woman in her 90s at an address in Chase Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad