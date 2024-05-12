Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Portsmouth assistant manager Kevin Bond was in court on Friday after being accused of using a mobile phone while driving.

The coach, who was Harry Redknapp’s right-hand man in the 2005/2006 season, was cleared of the allegation. Mr Bond, 66, who announced his departure from Bristol Rovers this week, was acquitted of not being in proper control while driving a grey Land Rover in Southampton on December 20, 2022.

During a short trial at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 10), the court heard that a police staff investigator had seen the driver looking down and having a dark item in their left hand while he was trying to cross the road. The former Southend manager said it could have been his glasses case or a coffee and that he uses hands-free only in both the cars he drives.

Kevin Bond, former manager of Southend - who also ran roles at Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City, QPR and Southampton - was cleared of using a mobile phone while driving. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Bond had a strong working relationship with former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp. Picture: Robin Jones/ Digital South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the magistrates: “I do an awful lot of driving in my car, I never hold my phone in my hand in my car. I have car play in my car, I have a cradle which my phone sits in. I only know I wasn’t holding a mobile phone, I was in control of the car, if I did look down it would be a moment, but that would have been it.”

Mr Bond, of Chilworth, Southampton, also told the court the vehicle was shared with other people and he could not recall where he was that day but that he accepted responsibility that he was the driver. The magistrates told the football boss he was free to go, adding: “Because of the evidence and credible evidence you have [given], we find you not guilty.”