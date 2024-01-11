Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Green, the ex mayor of Winchester, is alleged to have touched the 16-year-old female inappropriately over her clothes at a bonfire and fireworks display. He attended the event in Winchester as an official guest.

The 67-year-old of Battery Hill, Winchester, indicated that he would plead not guilty to the charge and elected for the case to be heard at the crown court. Kerry Richardson, prosecuting, said: “The allegation is when Mr Green was working as mayor of Winchester he has sexually assaulted a female. The nature of that assault was touching over clothing."

Former mayor of Winchester, Derek Green, outside Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, Hampshire, where he is charged with sexual assault on a 16-year-old female at a fireworks display on November 5, 2022. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Sending the case to Winchester Crown Court on February 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, chairman of the magistrates’ panel Glen Bertram told the defendant: “This now will, at your request, be sent to the crown court in Winchester. That will be for a plea and trial preparation hearing. In the meantime you are granted unconditional bail.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said in a statement ahead of the hearing: “It was reported that a 16-year-old girl was touched inappropriately over clothing at the Winchester bonfire and fireworks display at River Park on Saturday November 5, 2022." The force spokesman added: “Mr Green was attending the event as the mayor of Winchester, and the incident is alleged to have occurred while in attendance on official duty.

“He was stood down from further engagements and did not stand for re-election in May 2023.” Green became the 823rd Mayor of Winchester when he was appointed to the role in May 2022. He said at the time: “Being elected as Mayor of Winchester is a great honour and I am looking forward to embracing the year ahead, supporting local businesses, events, as well as pushing forward with my charity initiatives.”