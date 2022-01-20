Four of the men were arrested on suspicion of poaching, while the other three were arrested on suspicion of participating in an illegal hare coursing activity.

Police were called at 11.12am today following reports of several men trespassing on private land near Hyden Farm Lane in Hambledon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police spotted in Hambledon. Picture: Ken Johnson

A police spokesman said: ‘A 20-year-old man from Leatherhead, Surrey, a 26-year-old man from Hook and a 29-year-old man from Bookham, Surrey, were all arrested on suspicion of participating in a hare coursing event.

‘Two men aged 30 and 27 from Godstone, Surrey, and two men aged 22 and 26 from Redhill, Surrey, were also arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game – poaching.

‘All seven men remain in custody at this time.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Helicopter seen overhead. Picture: Ken Johnson