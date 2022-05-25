Four arrests made in Basingstoke murder investigation after man found dead

OFFICERS have arrested four people in connection to a murder investigation in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:02 pm

A man in his 30s was found dead on Sunday evening, in Basingstoke.

He was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close.

Read More

Read More
Murder investigation launched by police after man found dead in Basingstoke

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Four arrests have been made as part of a murder investigation after a body was discovered in Hampshire. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police were called to the address at 11.14pm, and the man was later pronounced dead.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

‘An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.’

‘All four are currently in police custody.’

SEE ALSO: Gosport man who 'loved life' died after having a fit and falling off pontoon into water and drowning

Officers remain at the house today and enquiries regarding the circumstances of the death are ongoing, Hampshire police added.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Beckon, or the crime reference number 44220203196.

Findings can also be submitted to an online portal here, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.