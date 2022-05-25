A man in his 30s was found dead on Sunday evening, in Basingstoke.
He was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close.
Police were called to the address at 11.14pm, and the man was later pronounced dead.
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
‘An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.’
‘All four are currently in police custody.’
SEE ALSO: Gosport man who 'loved life' died after having a fit and falling off pontoon into water and drowning
Officers remain at the house today and enquiries regarding the circumstances of the death are ongoing, Hampshire police added.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Beckon, or the crime reference number 44220203196.
Findings can also be submitted to an online portal here, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.