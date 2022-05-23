He was found with serious injuries at a house in the Brighton Hill area of Basingstoke.
Officers were called to the address in Musgrave Close at 11.14pm yesterday evening.
A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries, and was later pronounced dead.
His next of kin have been informed.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the incidents, and no arrests have been made.
Detective Chief Inspector Justin Dipper said: ‘We know this incident will be concerning for the local community, and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.
‘While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.
‘We need to hear from anyone who has any information about what took place on Sunday night.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Beckon or the crime reference number 44220203196.