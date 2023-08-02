Appearing at Southampton Crown Court, it was heard that the group would travel in convoy where they would use private hire vehicles or stolen vehicles on cloned plates to drive to various locations.

As part of the investigation, a total of 16 burglaries were uncovered that had been committed in Hampshire. Three burglaries occurred in Surrey, three burglaries in Dorset, two burglaries in Avon & Somerset, one burglary in Sussex and one burglary in Wiltshire.

Four men have been sentenced following conspiracy to commit burglary.

The overall value of goods stolen and loss to businesses in terms of damage caused totalled nearly £420,000.

Four men had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to burgle at various hearings at Southampton Crown Court between November 2022 and April 2023.

Those convicted are Bleu Alford, 32 Southampton, who was jailed for two years and eight months and Callum Robert Raymond Knox, 36 Southampton, who was jailed for two years and four months. Leroy Glen Dashwood, 32, of Chiltern Green, Southampton, was sentenced to two years imprisonment but it was suspended for 18 months and he was also ordered to complete 20 sessions of a rehabilitation course and undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

While three other men had previously been sentenced for their part in the conspiracy during a hearing at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday 27 June.

Detective Constable Paul Beasley, who led the investigation, said: “Today’s ruling has brought to a close a difficult investigation which not only impacted residents and business owners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight – but across a number of neighbouring counties.

“The group simply believed that they were above the law and would not get caught. Greed got the better of them and justice has now been served with all nine men receiving sanctions as a result of our their actions.

“We conducted a fully-through and robust investigation – and today’s result is down to the sheer dedication of my officers, but also the efforts of our investigative counterparts at Surrey Police, Dorset Police, Avon & Somerset Police, Sussex Police and Wiltshire Police.