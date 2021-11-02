Hampshire police said four victims lost the cash in as many days to courier fraud – but in one case officers intercepted a 22-year-old courier who had just collected £5,500 from a victim.

Between October 25 and 28 an 85-year-old Fareham woman lost £4,000, a Portsmouth 86-year-old man lost £4,000 and a Southsea man, 79, was stung for £4,000.

Another man, an 84-year-old from Hayling Island, lost £5,500. Police have since issued a warning about an ‘increase’ in courier fraud.

Steve Bonner. Picture: Vernon Nash (180412-005)

Steve Bonner, from Pompey Pensioners, said the association regularly urges members to be vigilant and just this week hosted a talk from counter-fraud specialist Professor Mark Button from the University of Portsmouth.

Mr Bonner warned students can be recruited into the scams to earn a bit of cash but then get involved in criminal activity.

‘It’s appalling that people would prey on the old like that but equally I’m sure that youngsters fall for the scams, especially if money is mentioned,’ Mr Bonner said.

‘Awareness needs to be raised across the board.’

Police

His association is aware of a businessman who recently lost £15,000 to a fraud and he warned of ‘professional’ gangs targeting victims.

Courier fraud sees an unsuspecting victim called by someone claiming to be a police officer, bank worker, or phone or broadband service provider, and then say their account has been used for fraud.

Victims are asked for their financial account details, are sent to withdraw cash or buy high-value goods and grant the caller access to their phone or computer via an app.

The courier then picks up the cash or expensive goods.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson, said: ‘The public are our first line of defence in offences of this nature. It is really important for them to understand that the police, government agencies such as HMRC and banks will never make unsolicited calls to them, in order to try to obtain financial information, ask them to withdraw money from their bank, or to surrender money, goods or their bank cards.

‘These incidents can often have a significant impact on victims – both emotionally and financially – as they come to terms with the fact that they have fallen for a scam, and the financial losses that come with it. However, we want to ensure that those individuals do not become repeat victims, educate them and their loved ones and ensure that fraudsters can no longer take advantage of Hampshire residents.'

‘If anyone receives a call of this nature, they should not engage with the caller and hang up.

‘Hampshire Constabulary are committed to bringing an end to offences of this nature and will take steps to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.’

The woman arrested is from Peterborough and was held on suspicion of fraud by false representation. She has been released under investigation.

Police are urging people never to hand over financial information, and that police, HMRC and banks never ask you to withdraw cash or buy goods.

ADVICE FROM POLICE

• Police officers, banks and other organisations such as HMRC will never call people in this way and ask them to withdraw money or disclose personal or financial information. If someone does this, hang up – it will be a scam.

• If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their ID number and police force. Wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

• Never hand money or a bank card/pin to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

• Fraudsters often try to make victims buy iTunes vouchers or jewellery, which they will then sell to make profit. Genuine organisations will never contact you in this way to pay bills or debts.

• If you are a friend, relative or carer of someone you think might be vulnerable to this type of scam, speak to them about this advice. You might be the only person who can stop them from being scammed.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, report it to police on 101. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

For advice see the Action Fraud website (www.actionfraud.police.uk) or call 0300 123 2040.

