Four people sentenced for running drugs network between Croydon and Havant and Waterlooville

On Friday (January 21), Aubin Hutchinson, 40, of Rigby Close, Croydon, Calvin Hutchinson, 36, of Rigby Close, Croydon, Shelesha Collins, 26, of Scarbrook Road, Croydon, and Gavin Griffiths, 43, of Derwent Road, Greater London, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.

They were all previously found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, with Aubin and Calvin Hutchinson also being convicted of possession of criminal property.

Aubin was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison, Calvin was jailed for 12 and a half years and Gavin was handed a 4-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Shelesha was given a two year suspended prison sentence.

This investigation was part of operation monument, Hampshire Constabulary’s response to county lines networks dealing drugs in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and was undertaken jointly with the Metropolitan Police.

Acting DS Mark Brockman, who led the investigation, said: ‘This investigation relied on a lot of great pro-active policing by colleagues in the Havant high harm team and Waterlooville response and patrol, along with key work by the Metropolitan Police and Hampshire Constabulary’s higher analyst team which led to the evidence that made this result possible. I would like to thank them for all their hard work.

‘This sentencing sends out a strong message to drug dealers that if they try to set up a network in Hampshire, we will find them and they will be jailed.’

Police enquiries identified that the four ran a drugs network operating between Croydon and Havant and Waterlooville known as ‘God’, which has been active since November 2018.

The court heard that on May 12, 2020, warrants were executed at the home addresses of Griffiths, Collins and the Hutchinsons, and a barber shop owned by the brothers in Beluah Road, Croydon, and all four were arrested.

At the Hutchinson’s address, officers seized a mobile phone used to sell drugs, £17,000 in cash, a green Lamborghini Spyder Gallardo convertible car worth approximately £100,000 and a white Mercedes A-Class used by Collins.

Detective Chief Inspector Ant Jones, from the Met’s specialist crime command, added: ‘Investigating and disrupting county lines activity remains a priority for the Met. We see a significant amount of serious violence, often involving young people, linked to county lines. Disrupting the supply of drugs through all routes continues to form an integral part of our work to tackle this violence and keep our communities safe.

‘The sentence today reflects our dedication to dismantling county lines and bringing those breaking the law to justice.’

If you suspect drug related activity in your area call 101 or visit hampshire.police.uk.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

