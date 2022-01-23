The attack took place in Fareham town centre on Saturday, January 15.

It was reported that a group of four men were out when they were approached by a second group of men and assaulted around 1am.

The group of four men suffered a number of injuries, including one being knocked unconscious and several suffering facial injuries, police said.

Police have appealed for help following a brawl in Fareham

Officers investigating the assault are now keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist their enquiries.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘While we do not have full descriptions of all the group of alleged attackers, we do have a good description of one of the group and are keen to identify him.

‘He is described as being between 18 and 25-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall, white and with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue Fred Perry top and black jeans.’

Those with information about the attack should call 101, quoting the reference 44220022088 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

