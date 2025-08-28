Four teenagers have been arrested after a number of vehicles were damaged in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 28 between 3am and 3.45am with 13 cars damaged on Park Lane in Cowplain. An investigation was subsequently launched and four 17-year-old boys have been arrested.

All four have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage but one of the boys has also been charged on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. The details of the arrests can be found below:

A 17 year-old boy from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released on conditional bail until November 28 whilst enquiries continue.

A 17 year-old boy from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. He remains in custody at this time.

A 17 year-old boy from Waterlooville and a 17 year-old boy from Havant have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They remain in police custody at this time.

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a criminal damage incident in Waterlooville. We received a report that between 3am and 3.45am this morning 13 vehicles had been damaged on Park Lane in Cowplain.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information which could assist our investigation.

“To report to us, please call 101 quoting 44250388953, or report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”