David Oliver, 44, of Cornwall Road, Fratton, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at his work yesterday (June 8).

After being questioned by investigators he was charged with conspiring to import class A drugs overnight and appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He becomes the fourth Portsmouth dock worker to be charged with drug importation offences.

Oliver was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 15.

His arrest is the result of an NCA investigation triggered by the seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands in April.

It has already seen three people appear in court charged with importation offences.

They are Michael Jordan, 44, of London Road, Portsmouth; Michael Butcher, 65, of Victory Avenue, Waterlooville; and Clayton Harwood, 55, from St Davids Road, Southsea.

During their court appearance last month, no pleas were entered with a provisional trial date set down for October 24.

A pre-trial hearing is due to take place on July 1 when the defendants are expected to enter pleas.

The three men were also remanded in custody.

NCA senior investigating officer Adrian Barnard said last month: ‘We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airports for their knowledge and access.