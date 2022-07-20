The 16-year-old was walking along St Mary’s Road, Fratton, on Sunday when she was approached by an unknown male.

She was touched inappropriately and sexually assaulted on the footbridge over the railway tracks, near the entrance of Kingston Recreation Ground.

The girl was sexually assaulted on a footbridge on St Mary's Road, Fratton, near Kingston Recreation Ground. Picture: Google Street View.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

It happened between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Police have arrested a man today in connection with the attack.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have now arrested a 37-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault.

‘He is currently in police custody.

‘We would still like to hear from anyone who has information that may help our investigation that we haven’t yet spoken to.

‘Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting reference 44220288216.

‘Alternatively, go online and submit information via an online form.