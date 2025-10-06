Fraudsters con elderly woman out of thousands after falsely claiming roofing work was required at her home

An elderly woman has been the victim of doorstep fraud after a scammer conned her out of thousands.

Police officers have launched an investigation into a fraudulent incident on the morning of September 11 where a woman in her 80s was cold called at her Portsmouth home.

The police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 80s was cold called at her home in Portsmouth, by a man who said she needed urgent roofing repair work done. After giving him money, minimal work was completed.placeholder image
The police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 80s was cold called at her home in Portsmouth, by a man who said she needed urgent roofing repair work done. After giving him money, minimal work was completed. | Hampshire Police

The man who visited her home said she needed urgent roofing repair work done to the sum of £3,000.

The woman was falsely told that she could claim any costs back through her insurance, and minimal roofing work was then completed.

Footage has been released of men the police would like to speak to in relation to the incident, and they are also asking anyone with information to come forward.

Contact police on 101, quoting 44250431025 or you can submit information online. Click here for more information.

