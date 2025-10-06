Fraudsters con elderly woman out of thousands after falsely claiming roofing work was required at her home
An elderly woman has been the victim of doorstep fraud after a scammer conned her out of thousands.
Police officers have launched an investigation into a fraudulent incident on the morning of September 11 where a woman in her 80s was cold called at her Portsmouth home.
The woman was falsely told that she could claim any costs back through her insurance, and minimal roofing work was then completed.
Footage has been released of men the police would like to speak to in relation to the incident, and they are also asking anyone with information to come forward.