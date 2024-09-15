Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people have been urged to look out for each other during freshers week amid spiking incidents.

Police said spiking is a major concern for students, with officers working alongside universities and licenced premises to make people aware of the risks, support victims and bring perpetrators to justice. These incidents are where someone puts harmful substances - other alcohol or drugs - into drinks without victims noticing. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has seen a reduction in drink spiking over the past three years, but said are working tirelessly to continue that trend.

Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins, who leads the Violence Against Women and Girls team, said: “We want to offer reassurances that our licencing teams – along with the local policing teams – have been working tirelessly to further develop our understanding of spiking incidents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. The most important element on a night out, whether that is in the night time economy or during a Student Union run event, apart from looking out for one another is never to leave your drink unattended – whether it’s alcoholic or not.

“Likewise, we would urge extreme caution about accepting a drink from someone you do not know – it has the potential to have devastating consequences if your drink is spiked in the process. We are very clear that violence, intimidation, misogyny, sexism and harassment of any kind towards women and girls is not acceptable in any form. That is why we are committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing perpetrators, especially those who purposely set out to target and cause intentional harm to women and girls.”

Between August and December in 2021, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary saw 212 spiking incidents - with these crimes rising nationwide. Rates have decreased across the country since, with figures more than halving for the same period in 2023. Hampshire police saw 91 offences reported. In Portsmouth specifically, 75 offences were reported in 2021, which dropped to 26 last year.

Ch Supt Jenkins said: “We take each and every report of spiking very seriously – all whilst protecting those who need our help – including those who have fallen victim to episodes of drink spiking whilst out enjoying the night time economy that Hampshire has to offer. The police role is an important one and we’ll focus on tackling perpetrators, building trust and confidence in our communities and creating safer spaces – especially those in and around university campuses. Our response sits alongside existing force priorities around domestic abuse, stalking or harassment and rape and sexual offending and we will continue to work to support victims and pursue perpetrators through the criminal justice system.”

Officers will take samples for forensic evidence when investigating incidents. The force previously invested in multi-drug urine test kits which gives immediate readings and helps officers obtain early evidence. This has previously been used in Portsmouth, Gosport and elsewhere in Hampshire. Testing kits will only be used to detect drugs used in spiking cases and officers will never use the tests to take action against people who may have taken drugs recreationally.

“We are making a plea for members of the public not to be a bystander to any suspected spiking incidents – whether that be involving a woman or a man – make a conscious decision to speak up and out,” Ch Supt Jenkins said. “We would implore people to report any incidents to venue staff or offer up information about those responsible directly to the police if they suspect anything untoward has occurred. We are absolutely clear that we do not tolerate any form of spiking at all. Individuals who are going out intending to behave in this way in our local communities will be found, will be stopped and will be brought to justice via the criminal justice system.”

Police advises anyone to call 999 immediately if they suspect their friend has been spiked. The force added that someone is spiked to enable sexual activity, the offender could face 10 years in jail, you may also be placed on the sex offenders register.