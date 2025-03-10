23 men were arrested overall after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown on March 18, 2023, on Terminus Terrace following a match between Southampton and Spurs at St Mary’s Stadium. Fans from both sides clashed after their teams drew 3-3 in the season that saw the saints relegated after finishing bottom.

Six men were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, March 6, and since Friday, March 7, a further six men have been sentenced. Friday saw the following sentenced handed out.

Owen Eldridge, 23, of Coxford Close in Southampton, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Charlie Morrow, 22, of Bursledon Road in Southampton, received 17 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Kane Buckley, 26, of Honeysuckle Road in Southampton, received 30 months imprisonment and an eight-year football banning order. David Pilgrim, 47, of Wellington Close in

Dibden Purlieu, Southampton, received 26 months imprisonment and an eight-year football banning order.

Bradley Scott, 25, of Vulcan Road in Southampton, received eight months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Another man as sentenced today (Monday, March 10):

William Cassells, 21, of Redston Road in Haringey, London, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who has been overseeing this investigation, said: "The behaviour displayed by these men was completely shocking and absolutely unacceptable. Members of the public had to flee the area as these men put innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm.

"We have dedicated officers from our Football Unit working alongside clubs as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce incidents like this with fans. We know that the vast majority of those attending football matches have no intention of involving themselves in scenes of violent disorder like this.

"However, for the minority who ruin events like these for the rest, our message is that we will not tolerate any violence and we will take action against you."

There are still 11 men who are set to be sentenced in the next few weeks due to the incident.

