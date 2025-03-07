Six football fans have been jailed after violent clashes after a Premier League match in Southampton.

23 men were arrested overall after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown on March 18, 2023, on Terminus Terrace following a match between Southampton and Spurs at St Mary’s Stadium. Fans from both sides clashed after their teams drew 3-3 in the season that saw the saints relegated after finishing bottom.

Bradley Doughty, 39, of Holly Gardens in West End, Southampton, received 40 months imprisonment and an eight-year football banning order. | Hampshire police

Six of the men arrested were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, March 6, with football banning orders handed to each of them as well sentences ranging from nine to 40 months.

Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who has been overseeing this investigation, said: "The behaviour displayed by these men was completely shocking and absolutely unacceptable. Members of the public had to flee the area as these men put innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm.

Bradley Law, 23, of Providence Hill in Bursledon, Southampton, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order. | Hampshire Police

"We have dedicated officers from our Football Unit working alongside clubs as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce incidents like this with fans. We know that the vast majority of those attending football matches have no intention of involving themselves in scenes of violent disorder like this.

"However, for the minority who ruin events like these for the rest, our message is that we will not tolerate any violence and we will take action against you."

Thomas Ryalls, 23, of Oak Road in Bursledon, Southampton, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order. | Hampshire Police

Details of the six sentences are listed below:

There are 17 men due to be sentenced in the next month, including five who are set to appear in court today (Friday, March 7).