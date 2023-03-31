The victim, 19, was beaten up in a courtyard outside Rogate House in Lake Road, Landport. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident happened at 6.15pm on March 27.

The force added that he was approached by a group of males who assaulted him and stole various items. This included a coat, bag, gloves, wallet and a set of keys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack happened in the courtyard of Rogate House in Lake Road, Landport, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

The 19-year-old was not seriously injured in the onslaught. Police have been continuing enquiries and are appealing for more information.

‘At approximately 6.15pm a 19-year-old man was on Lake Road, outside of Rogate House, when he was approached by a group of males who assaulted him in the courtyard of Rogate House and took various items from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting enquiries in the area and would now like to appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch.

‘We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone that we have not yet spoken to who lives in Rogate House or the neighbouring properties. Did you see or hear anything in the area at the time that you think could be related to this incident?

‘Perhaps you were driving down Lake Road at the time specified and maybe caught dash cam footage of the incident or the group leaving the area?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad