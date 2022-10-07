Gang rob teenagers at knifepoint and steal e-scooter at Portsmouth junction

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the robbery.

The group of four young people were accosted at 8pm on September 9.

The teenagers were robbed at knifepoint at the junction of Stamshaw Road and St Marks Road. Picture: Google Street View.

A band of young men approached the teenagers – aged between 14 and 16 – at the junction of St Marks Road and Stamshaw Road.

The gang threatened them with a knife and the e-scooter was handed over to them.

Officers are encouraging anyone who saw the robbery to call 101 if they have any information.

A statement from Portsmouth police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in Portsmouth.

‘They were threatened with a knife and an E-scooter was stolen from them.