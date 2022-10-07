News you can trust since 1877
Gang rob teenagers at knifepoint and steal e-scooter at Portsmouth junction

A GANG have robbed a group of teenagers at knifepoint and stole their e-scooter.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:20 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:20 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the robbery.

The group of four young people were accosted at 8pm on September 9.

The teenagers were robbed at knifepoint at the junction of Stamshaw Road and St Marks Road. Picture: Google Street View.

A band of young men approached the teenagers – aged between 14 and 16 – at the junction of St Marks Road and Stamshaw Road.

The gang threatened them with a knife and the e-scooter was handed over to them.

Officers are encouraging anyone who saw the robbery to call 101 if they have any information.

A statement from Portsmouth police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in Portsmouth.

‘On Friday, September 9, just before 8pm a group of four young people aged 14-16 were approached by a group of five young males at the junction of St Marks Road and Stamshaw Road.

‘They were threatened with a knife and an E-scooter was stolen from them.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44220368637.’