Gang rob teenagers at knifepoint and steal e-scooter at Portsmouth junction
A GANG have robbed a group of teenagers at knifepoint and stole their e-scooter.
Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the robbery.
The group of four young people were accosted at 8pm on September 9.
Read More
Most Popular
A band of young men approached the teenagers – aged between 14 and 16 – at the junction of St Marks Road and Stamshaw Road.
The gang threatened them with a knife and the e-scooter was handed over to them.
Officers are encouraging anyone who saw the robbery to call 101 if they have any information.
A statement from Portsmouth police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in Portsmouth.
‘On Friday, September 9, just before 8pm a group of four young people aged 14-16 were approached by a group of five young males at the junction of St Marks Road and Stamshaw Road.
‘They were threatened with a knife and an E-scooter was stolen from them.
‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44220368637.’