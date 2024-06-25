Girl with links to Chichester and Selsey goes missing with police "concerned for her welfare"
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing with police being “concerned for her welfare”.
Julia, from Brighton, was last seen at roughly 3pm on June 23. Chichester Police said she has links to Bognor, Chichester and Selsey, and may have used the rail network to travel.
“Officers are concerned for her welfare,” the force added. Julia is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with dyed red hair alongside ear and nose piercings.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black dress, black shoes and carrying a black handbag.
Chichester Police added: “Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 748 of 23/06.”