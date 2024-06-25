Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing with police being “concerned for her welfare”.

Julia, from Brighton, was last seen at roughly 3pm on June 23. Chichester Police said she has links to Bognor, Chichester and Selsey, and may have used the rail network to travel.

Julia, 14, from Brighton, has gone missing. Chichester Police said they are concerned for her welfare. Picture: Chichester Police | Chichester Police

“Officers are concerned for her welfare,” the force added. Julia is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with dyed red hair alongside ear and nose piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black dress, black shoes and carrying a black handbag.