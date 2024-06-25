Royal Navy: "Defect" on HMS Spey restored as Portsmouth ship continues Japan diplomatic and training mission
Work has been undertaken on HMS Spey while conducting various missions in the Indo-Pacific. With the support of Japanese sailors and engineers, the River-class offshore patrol vessel will now be back on operations.
A statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “HMS Spey recently completed defect rectification with the assistance of our friends in Japan and the support of Japan Marine United in Yokosuka. The Ship has now been fully restored to its capabilities and is back out on the high seas undertaking vital training for the Ship’s Co.”
HMS Spey arrived in Japan in April following training exercises in the East China Sea with their Korean counterparts. Great Britain and Japan are currently in a co-operation agreement and have planned military exercises in 2025.
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is expected to be deployed to the Indo-Pacific next year, leading a UK Carrier Strike Group. HMS Spey has carried out various operations in the region this year, from training with Gurkha units in Brunei and visiting Malaysia for an important diplomatic mission.
Commanding Officer Commander Paul Caddy previously said: “Maintaining security in this region is of global significance. It has been an important opportunity to support the UK’s commitment to the Five Powers Defence Arrangements and understand how we can deepen our cooperation with Malaysia. Building on the strong connections between our people, and our shared history and values as fellow Commonwealth members, I believe there is huge potential for the UK and Malaysia to work more closely together, tackle shared challenges and uphold the international rules-based system.”
