A mechanical fault on a Royal Navy ship has been fixed while she was on deployment in Japan.

Work has been undertaken on HMS Spey while conducting various missions in the Indo-Pacific. With the support of Japanese sailors and engineers, the River-class offshore patrol vessel will now be back on operations.

A statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “HMS Spey recently completed defect rectification with the assistance of our friends in Japan and the support of Japan Marine United in Yokosuka. The Ship has now been fully restored to its capabilities and is back out on the high seas undertaking vital training for the Ship’s Co.”

HMS Spey has had a defect fixed while on deployment in Japan. Pictured is the offshore patrol vessel arriving in Penang, Malaysia, on a diplomatic mission in Southeast Asia earlier this year. Picture: Royal Navy. | Royal Navy

HMS Spey arrived in Japan in April following training exercises in the East China Sea with their Korean counterparts. Great Britain and Japan are currently in a co-operation agreement and have planned military exercises in 2025.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is expected to be deployed to the Indo-Pacific next year, leading a UK Carrier Strike Group. HMS Spey has carried out various operations in the region this year, from training with Gurkha units in Brunei and visiting Malaysia for an important diplomatic mission.