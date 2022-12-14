Police hunting wanted Jaden Blythe, 22, known to visit Portsmouth, Gosport, Waterlooville and Southampton
OFFICERS are hunting a wanted man who is known to be in the Portsmouth area.
Jaden Blythe, 22, is wanted on recall to prison. He is known to frequent Portsmouth, Gosport and Waterlooville. Blythe is also connected to Southampton.
Police have released an image of him. They are asking the public for information on his whereabouts, warning them to call 101 if they spot him.
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into locating Blythe so we can speak to him. These efforts will continue.
‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.
‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44220490529.’ People can also submit information via the police website, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.