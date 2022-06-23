The girl was walking up a hill in Andover along the green area between Galahad Close and Camelot Close, with a child in a pushchair, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

The man demanded money and jewellery before stealing items from the pushchair including a blue Ralph Lauren jacket, a black Armani hat with a white logo and a bag.

It happened on Monday between 7pm and 8pm.

Police stock image.

The man walked off towards Camelot Close.

During the incident, the girl, who was not hurt, saw a woman in a wheelchair and asked her to call 999.

The bag was found by Anton Lakes.

The man was of mixed race, in his 30s, 6ft 3in with a large muscular build, and had dark hair in a buzz cut and a deep voice with a Birmingham accent.

He had tattoos on his face, neck and arms, including a faded tattoo across his right elbow, a cross under his right eye, a teardrop under his left eye and a piercing through his left eyebrow.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who lives in the area who has private CCTV, including Ring Doorbell footage.

‘We are also keen to identify the woman in the wheelchair who was asked to call 999. We believe this person may be able to assist with our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online at www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting the reference number 44220245733.