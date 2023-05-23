News you can trust since 1877
Girl, 19, missing after saying she was going to Portsmouth in 'extremely' out of character disappearance

A girl who said she was travelling to Portsmouth from the Isle of Wight has been reported missing.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:16 BST

Erin Tellick, 19, was last seen four days ago on May 19. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe that she may have travelled to the Victoria area of London.

Police said: ‘Her disappearance is extremely out of character and we and her family are concerned for her welfare. Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate Erin and now we are turning to the public for assistance.’

Erin Telleck, 19, was reported missing on May 19 after saying she was travelling to Portsmouth from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
The force have released a description and photograph of Erin in a bid to find her. She is white, of slim build, roughly 5ft 5ins tall and has long black hair.

Erin was last seen wearing a cream puffer coat, cream jogging bottoms, white and black Nike trainers, and carrying a black square tote bag. Police said: ‘If you have seen Erin or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230201112.’