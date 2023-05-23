Erin Tellick, 19, was last seen four days ago on May 19. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe that she may have travelled to the Victoria area of London.

Police said: ‘Her disappearance is extremely out of character and we and her family are concerned for her welfare. Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate Erin and now we are turning to the public for assistance.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin Telleck, 19, was reported missing on May 19 after saying she was travelling to Portsmouth from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The force have released a description and photograph of Erin in a bid to find her. She is white, of slim build, roughly 5ft 5ins tall and has long black hair.