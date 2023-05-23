Girl, 19, missing after saying she was going to Portsmouth in 'extremely' out of character disappearance
Erin Tellick, 19, was last seen four days ago on May 19. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe that she may have travelled to the Victoria area of London.
Police said: ‘Her disappearance is extremely out of character and we and her family are concerned for her welfare. Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate Erin and now we are turning to the public for assistance.’
The force have released a description and photograph of Erin in a bid to find her. She is white, of slim build, roughly 5ft 5ins tall and has long black hair.
Erin was last seen wearing a cream puffer coat, cream jogging bottoms, white and black Nike trainers, and carrying a black square tote bag. Police said: ‘If you have seen Erin or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230201112.’