On Monday, May 22, two 12-year-old boys had their bikes stolen, a 31-year-old was assaulted, a 17-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and assaulted, an 18-year-old man was robbed and a 12-year-old boy had his phone stolen – all in Hilsea and all within the space of about an hour.

Two 15-year-old were also victims of attempted robbery, and all incidents reportedly involved three males.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incidents. Picture: David George

Later that evening, police could be seen near the junction of London Road and Northern Parade, searching a group of men. A 16-year-old, a 15-year old and a 17-year old from Portsmouth were all arrested on suspicion of robbery and assaulting an emergency worker.

Portsmouth Chief Inspector Pete Smith said: ‘We fully appreciate how concerning this string of incidents will be to local communities and the distress that has been caused to the victims.

‘I want to reassure all residents that we are doing everything we can today to investigate and identify and arrest those involved. Our detectives are across the city today following all lines of enquiry available. We will also have a number of officers, including our neighbourhood teams, carrying out dedicated patrols across the city. Please do come and speak to them if you have any questions, information or concerns.

‘Finally, we are aware of speculation on social media regarding these incidents. While we understand that people want to share information, please try to avoid any online speculation, which can damage ongoing investigations, and instead report all information that you have to the police.’

A large police presence was seen in Hilsea on Monday evening. Picture: David George

Two of the men have been described to police as slim build and roughly 5ft 10in tall. One was wearing a black clothing a baseball cap, the other a grey/charcoal coloured tracksuit and cap with a New York Yankees logo on the front.

In the wake of the incident, a dispersal order has been issued over almost the entire width of the city, from Powerscourt Road in North End to the Hilsea Lido.