Officers are carrying out enquiries after the teenager was sexually assaulted at a self-service check in Tesco Express.

The assault happened on Oakridge Road, Basingstoke.

Police have released an image of the man connected to the sexual assault of a teenage girl. Picture: Hampshire police.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Sometime between 9.55pm and 10.10pm on Tuesday, July 26, a teenage girl was at the self-service checkout in Tesco Express on Oakridge Road when a man walked past her from behind and inappropriately touched her before leaving the store.

‘Officers have been carrying out enquiries since this incident was reported to us and are now in position to release this CCTV image as part of their investigation.’

Hampshire police have released an image of the man connected to the sexual assault.

He is described as white, aged between 50 to 70-years-old, and of medium to large build.

The man has grey/white hair, has facial hair, and was wearing a t-shirt with a circular motif in the centre and a flat cap.

‘If you are the man in this image or know who he is, please get in touch,’ Hampshire Constabulary said.

‘Anyone with information should contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference 44220301507.

