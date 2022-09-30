Girl 'inappropriately touched' at Tesco Express checkout in Basingstoke with police hunting man in flat cap
A MANHUNT has been launched after a girl was ‘inappropriately touched’ in a convenience store.
Officers are carrying out enquiries after the teenager was sexually assaulted at a self-service check in Tesco Express.
The assault happened on Oakridge Road, Basingstoke.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
RANKED picture gallery: EFL League One Clubs with highest number of supporters banned including Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town
-
2
Man and woman hospitalised after ‘horrific attack’ when surrounded by thugs after leaving Slug and Lettuce in Fareham
-
3
Portsmouth based ex-captain of HMS Prince of Wales Steve Higham reportedly sacked over acting 'inappropriately' with lone female sailors
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Sometime between 9.55pm and 10.10pm on Tuesday, July 26, a teenage girl was at the self-service checkout in Tesco Express on Oakridge Road when a man walked past her from behind and inappropriately touched her before leaving the store.
‘Officers have been carrying out enquiries since this incident was reported to us and are now in position to release this CCTV image as part of their investigation.’
Hampshire police have released an image of the man connected to the sexual assault.
He is described as white, aged between 50 to 70-years-old, and of medium to large build.
The man has grey/white hair, has facial hair, and was wearing a t-shirt with a circular motif in the centre and a flat cap.
SEE ALSO: 'I'm not superwoman': Student cleared of forcing man into sex after saying she was too 'lazy' to be on top for 15 minutes
‘If you are the man in this image or know who he is, please get in touch,’ Hampshire Constabulary said.
‘Anyone with information should contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference 44220301507.
‘Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.’