'Gorgeous' dog Kiera rescued by police in Gosport after leaving home and going for a walk on her own

POLICE in Gosport rescued a ‘gorgeous’ dog after the pooch went for a walk on her own.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:08 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:15 pm

Officers found Kiera while on patrol earlier today.

She had left her home while her owners were away.

Kiera was found wandering around Gosport, and was rescued by police officers. Picture: Gosport Police.

Officers were concerned with the furry friend wandering around on her own in the heat outside.

She has now been found though, and returned to the safety of her home, where she is resting following the excursion.

A Gosport Police statement said: ‘Earlier today, PC Taylor, of the Central team, and PC 28337, currently on attachment with us from Fareham & Gosport R&P Team C, were in the right place at the right time to safely return home this gorgeous doggy.

‘Kiera had decided to take herself for a walk while her owners were out.

‘She didn't even leave a note to say where she was going.

‘She's now cooling off and chilling out after her little adventure.’