Photos show the extent of the damage caused to Doves Nursery, in Stoke Road.
The incident happened between 8pm last Wednesday, and 6.40am last Thursday.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, and potential CCTV footage, to find out what happened.
They are also urging anyone who knows the perpetrator, or the person behind the incident themselves, to come forward and speak to them.
A statement from Gosport Police said: ‘Did you see or hear anything of the incident, or do you have any CCTV which may assist in our investigation?
‘If you did, or do, please contact 101, and quote the incident number 44220271005.
‘if you know the person responsible, or you are the person responsible, please come forward & do the right thing. It's never a good time to have to replace a smashed window, but least of all now.’