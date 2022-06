Two on-duty officers were assaulted at Lee-on-the-Solent recreation ground, at 7pm last night.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman confirmed both constables suffered scratch marks and bruising.

A statement from Gosport Police said: ‘A 17-year-old Gosport male has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assaulting two constables in their execution of their duties.

‘Both officers are okay, remain on duty and are currently busy writing up.’