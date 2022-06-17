Portsmouth man who raped a woman and filmed the attack on his phone is jailed

Sick Stuart Lionel Cosgrave, of Fyning Street, Landport, in Portsmouth carried out his sick attack on a woman in 2018.

The 48-year-old targeted a woman, who was known to Cosgrave.

The victim had initially reported Cosgrave to police for other offences – which included burglary and harassment.

Cosgrave was arrested at the time and two mobile phones were seized from him.

However, when detectives examined the phones they found a number of videos on them that showed what appeared to be a series of sexual assaults.

Identification enquiries were carried out by officers and confirmation provided by the victim that she was the person in the footage.

Cosgrave was subsequently charged with the offences assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body/a thing and the rape of a woman 16 years of age and over.

He pleaded guilty to both accounts and has now been jailed for 10-and-a-half years, with an additional five-year license period.

In a joint statement Detective Constable Vicki Bousfield and Detective Sergeant Beth Marshall, who led the investigation, praised the victim for coming forward.

‘Without her courage we would not have secured this conviction and sentence today,’ they said. ‘We hope that this result has provided her with some element of closure, knowing that Cosgrave will now serve a long time in prison as a result of his actions.’

The detectives added: ‘We hope that this sentence also sends a message to anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault and rape that you can report it to us and we will take it seriously, no matter how much time has passed.

‘We take allegations of sexual offences incredibly seriously, and do everything in our power to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice. We also work closely with a number of support agencies who provide specialist help to those who need it.’