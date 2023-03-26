Scott's Plaice in Gregson Avenue, Bridgemary, has been named one of the 50 best in the country as part of the Fry Awards. Restaurants were graded after mystery judges went into premises unannounced and secretly scrutinised the quality of the food, the cleanliness of the premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence.

Shops can achieve 100 per cent if they score top marks on every section of the mystery dine, but had to achieve at least 95 per cent or over for takeaways to win an award and 92 per cent or over for restaurants.

Scott's Plaice staff in 2020 - from left, Joshua Austin, Steven King, Scott Turner and Joshua Noyce Picture: Sarah Standing (241020-6735)

Judges' comments included ‘the service was excellent’, ‘the food was perfectly packaged’, ‘the portions were good value’ and ‘staff were clean, tidy and presentable’ and ‘wore a big smile’.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: ‘Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll. It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.

‘Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses. We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, instal self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.

‘The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry. They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.’

All takeaways, restaurants and mobiles that entered receive their mystery dining reports, and a winner’s poster and plaque to proudly display in their shops.

